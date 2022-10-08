Castle Bands Half Pot hits over $100k with 2 days to go

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School Band Boosters are hosting a half pot to raise money for various band expenses.

With only two days to go, that half pot has now increased to $102,015.

The grand prize drawing is set to happen Oct. 9 live on Castle Bands Facebook page at 7:00 pm.

Participants can also view the winning ticket number, rules and regulations on the band’s website.

According to a press release, ticket selling locations and times for Saturday and Sunday can be found at the following places:

In front of Archie and Clyde’s in Newburgh:

Saturday: 10:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

In front of Newburgh Walmart:

Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

