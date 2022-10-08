Castle Bands Half Pot hits over $100k with 2 days to go
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School Band Boosters are hosting a half pot to raise money for various band expenses.
With only two days to go, that half pot has now increased to $102,015.
The grand prize drawing is set to happen Oct. 9 live on Castle Bands Facebook page at 7:00 pm.
Participants can also view the winning ticket number, rules and regulations on the band’s website.
According to a press release, ticket selling locations and times for Saturday and Sunday can be found at the following places:
In front of Archie and Clyde’s in Newburgh:
- Saturday: 10:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
In front of Newburgh Walmart:
- Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
