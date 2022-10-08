Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Boil water advisory issued in Ohio Co.

A large portion of Ohio County is under a boil advisory.
A large portion of Ohio County is under a boil advisory.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A large portion of Ohio County is under a boil advisory.

According to the Ohio County Water District, the leak began around 3 a.m. Saturday, and was found and isolated at approximately 4:30 a.m. Water officials say repairs were completed by 8 a.m.

The boil water advisory is issued for customers along the following routes:

  • Along Highway 69 North from the Rough River pump station to the rock quarry
  • Combs Bridge from Highway 69 North to Washburn Lake
  • Kirk Lane
  • West Halls Creek
  • Humble Valley Road
  • Round Hill Road
  • A portion of Sunnydale Road

You can check out a map of the affected areas below:

Boil water advisory issued in Ohio Co.
Boil water advisory issued in Ohio Co.(Source: Ohio County Water District)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Forston at Federal Court in May 2021
Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club President sentenced
3 arrested in separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies responding to the outdoor range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, on...
Sheriff: Father killed wife, parents while 4 kids at school
Officials and neighbors react to Thursday morning Owensboro shooting
Dump truck takes down power lines in Newburgh
Traffic Alert: Dump truck takes down power lines in Warrick Co.

Latest News

Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches record high of over $1.6 million
Castle Bands Half Pot hits over $100k with 2 days to go
13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyauna Williams
EPD asking for help in search for 2 missing juveniles
Zachary Page
Affidavit: Man arrested on murder charge following apartment stabbing