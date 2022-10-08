Boil water advisory issued in Ohio Co.
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A large portion of Ohio County is under a boil advisory.
According to the Ohio County Water District, the leak began around 3 a.m. Saturday, and was found and isolated at approximately 4:30 a.m. Water officials say repairs were completed by 8 a.m.
The boil water advisory is issued for customers along the following routes:
- Along Highway 69 North from the Rough River pump station to the rock quarry
- Combs Bridge from Highway 69 North to Washburn Lake
- Kirk Lane
- West Halls Creek
- Humble Valley Road
- Round Hill Road
- A portion of Sunnydale Road
You can check out a map of the affected areas below:
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.