OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A large portion of Ohio County is under a boil advisory.

According to the Ohio County Water District, the leak began around 3 a.m. Saturday, and was found and isolated at approximately 4:30 a.m. Water officials say repairs were completed by 8 a.m.

The boil water advisory is issued for customers along the following routes:

Along Highway 69 North from the Rough River pump station to the rock quarry

Combs Bridge from Highway 69 North to Washburn Lake

Kirk Lane

West Halls Creek

Humble Valley Road

Round Hill Road

A portion of Sunnydale Road

You can check out a map of the affected areas below:

Boil water advisory issued in Ohio Co. (Source: Ohio County Water District)

