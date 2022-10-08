Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Affidavit: Man arrested on murder charge following apartment stabbing

Zachary Page
Zachary Page(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a murder charge after officers say he stabbed a man Friday night.

The Evansville Police Department says they were called to the 1200 block of Park Street around 8:30 p.m. for an assault in progress.

According to a press release, when officers arrived to the apartment they found a man with a stab wound to the chest. The victim was in serious condition and officers attempted life-saving measures until ambulance arrived on scene.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to an affidavit, a witness told police the man had been stabbed by the suspect, who was later identified as 26-year-old Zachary Page.

EPD officials say the witness told officers that Page and the victim were arguing when Page stabbed him in the chest. Page then ran from the apartment.

According to an affidavit, police found Page near Fulton Avenue and West Florida Street. Page openly told officers that he stabbed the victim, but that it was in self-defense.

Police found a knife, believed to be the murder weapon, in the grass near the intersection of North Fifth Avenue and West Florida St., according to a press release.

Officials say Page told them the victim pointed a gun at him, which is why he stabbed him. Investigators say Page was the only one who mentioned seeing a gun during the incident.

After a search warrant was executed at the apartment, officials say no gun was found.

Page was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is facing a murder charge.

26-year-old Zachary Page
26-year-old Zachary Page(14 News)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Forston at Federal Court in May 2021
Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club President sentenced
3 arrested in separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville
FILE - Sheriff’s deputies responding to the outdoor range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, on...
Sheriff: Father killed wife, parents while 4 kids at school
Officials and neighbors react to Thursday morning Owensboro shooting
Dump truck takes down power lines in Newburgh
Traffic Alert: Dump truck takes down power lines in Warrick Co.

Latest News

Veterans Care Day
Veterans celebrated at the Evansville Wartime Museum
Fall Festival Half Pot 10 p.m.
Fall Festival Half Pot 10 p.m.
Fall Festival Live Cont. 10 p.m.
Fall Festival Live Cont. 10 p.m.
Veterans Care Day
Veterans Care Day