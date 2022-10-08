Affidavit: Man arrested on murder charge following apartment stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a murder charge after officers say he stabbed a man Friday night.

The Evansville Police Department says they were called to the 1200 block of Park Street around 8:30 p.m. for an assault in progress.

According to a press release, when officers arrived to the apartment they found a man with a stab wound to the chest. The victim was in serious condition and officers attempted life-saving measures until ambulance arrived on scene.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to an affidavit, a witness told police the man had been stabbed by the suspect, who was later identified as 26-year-old Zachary Page.

EPD officials say the witness told officers that Page and the victim were arguing when Page stabbed him in the chest. Page then ran from the apartment.

According to an affidavit, police found Page near Fulton Avenue and West Florida Street. Page openly told officers that he stabbed the victim, but that it was in self-defense.

Police found a knife, believed to be the murder weapon, in the grass near the intersection of North Fifth Avenue and West Florida St., according to a press release.

Officials say Page told them the victim pointed a gun at him, which is why he stabbed him. Investigators say Page was the only one who mentioned seeing a gun during the incident.

After a search warrant was executed at the apartment, officials say no gun was found.

Page was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is facing a murder charge.

26-year-old Zachary Page (14 News)

