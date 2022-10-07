What would you do if you won the Half Pot?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you won the Fall Festival Half Pot, do you know what you’d do with the winnings?

Gina Vibbert, a fall festival visitor purchased her half pot tickets before the price of the pot hit 1 million dollars. Vibbert says having the winning ticket seems unbelievable, so it’s hard to know what she’d do with the funds if her number gets called on Saturday.

Thousands more of West Side Nut Club Half Pot tickets have been purchased since the start of the festival on Oct. 3. The reward is high, sitting at 1.1 million dollars and steadily increasing, and for some the stakes are low.

Fall Festival visitor, Alex Burton, says he’s purchased 20 half pot tickets for $20 dollars. He says he’s unsure of what exactly he’ll do, but he does have a few ideas.

“If I win this half pot I’m going to do a whole lot of good things for the community,” said Burton.

Haley Hayden attended the festival Friday after getting married just a week ago. She says if she wins the half pot raffle she’s already 10 steps ahead on her plan for the prize fund.

“I would section it off and give like 10-k or so to all of my family and friends,” said Hayden. “I would go on vacation and I would invest...”

Some fall festival visitors said they would give money to spouses or nonprofits. One parents said if he wins the half pot prize he’s going to put the funds towards preparing his children for their future.

“Well we got these 3 guys so it’d definitely be 3 college educations taken care of no problem,” said fall festival visitor Tim Guess as his 3 children stood next to him.

Ticket prices are as follows:

1 - $5

3 - $10

20 - $20

50 - $40

150 -$100

According to the 2022 Half Pot Rules, after the winner claims their half pot prize, the West Side Nut Club will hold some of the funds to offset gaming expenses and donate the remainder of the funds to nonprofits.

The Half Pot raffle ends on Saturday at 2 p.m. The 2022 multimillion dollar fall festival half pot winning ticket will be announced at 8pm on Saturday, Oct. 8.

