Warrick County School Corporation tests alert system

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County School Corporation tested out its emergency alert system on Friday.

“Please stay on the line for an important message from your school.”

That’s the first line parents hear when receiving a call from the Warrick County School Corporation’s emergency alert notification system.

School officials tested the system Friday after they say it underperformed and had numerous glitches when they used it earlier in the school year.

When the corporation used the alert system in late August for an early-morning shutdown of Castle High School, parents were receiving phone calls that showed out-of-state numbers, emails that were blank, or perhaps no message at all.

Superintendent Todd Lambert says they knew they had to do better.

The testing began after the school day started, and went one school at a time down the line, wrapping up around noon.

Lambert says the test is a way to not only check out the system, but to let parents and guardians know that they care, and they’re committed to open communication.

“We thought, we have got to go back and do a test. We got to fix this. This can’t happen again,” says Lambert, “the other thought that went through my mind was that I’m glad this isn’t a day with really horrible weather where we have a bunch of kids showing up for school because our system didn’t work correctly. We can’t let that happen. Our families deserve better than that.”

In the spirit of giving the families what they deserve, Lambert says they got them involved, asking for feedback.

He says it was immensely helpful, and it’s just another way to show parents the role they play in their children’s education and school experience.

“We did ask the parents, if something doesn’t work, doesn’t look right, or doesn’t work how we’re describing it, let us know,” says Lambert, “and one of the glitches we had this morning in the first wave had to do with the hang up on the phone call. We would not have known it was happening until we got that feedback. Our parents called. We asked them to call a certain number, they did, so they’re really partners with us.”

He says time will tell if any more tests will be required.

Lambert says the system still had its kinks, but they’re working on it. And overall, he says it was great to see the cooperation between the school corporation and the community.

