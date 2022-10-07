W. State Road 56 shut down due to deadly car crash

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Sheriffs Office responded Friday morning to West State Road 56 and 300 North for a personal injury accident.

When they arrived on scene, deputies say they saw a cargo van laying on its side and a small pickup truck with two people still inside the vehicle with front-end damage. While investigating, officials reported that a Ford van driven by Ethan Fulkerson of Cannelton was traveling west on State Road 56 following a semi and tractor trailer.

The semi and tractor trailer slowed down due to the car in front of the semi trying to turn south onto 300 North. Deputies say the cargo van wasn’t able to stop and veered left to avoid crashing into the semi. The cargo van continued across the center line and went into the east bound lane of State Road 56 crashing head on with the pickup truck driven by Mark Nelson of Winslow.

The driver of the Ford van refused medical treatment, according to Dubois County EMS. The driver of the pickup truck and young passenger were taken by EMS to Memorial Hospital in Jasper for critical injuries. The young passenger in the pickup truck later died as a result of their injuries.

Deputies say drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor and West Road 56 was shut down for an hour.

The Dubois County Sheriffs Office was assisted by the Ireland Fire Department, Dubois County EMS, Sternbergs and Uebelhors Towing Services.

