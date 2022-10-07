Trial date set for 1 man arrested in Lamasco drug investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date has been set for Demario Holman.

Court records show it’s set for March 13.

Holman is one of several people arrested during a drug investigation connected to Lamasco and its owner Amy Word.

A total of 22 people were arrested at the end of July.

Authorities say there was drug activity among employees at Lamasco, and officers working the investigation witnessed drug deals in the parking lot.

Demario Holman (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

