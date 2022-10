WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert in Warrick County. Dispatchers say a dump truck took down some power lines.

It happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. at Vann and Anderson in Newburgh.

That’s all the information dispatchers could tell us, but drivers will likely need to avoid that area.



