Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 8

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

[In The Huddle - Week 8]

We have more than 20 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:

Reitz vs. Bosse

Central vs. Castle

Harrison vs. Mater Dei

Jasper vs. North

Memorial vs. Vincennes Lincoln

Boonville vs. Washington

Forest Park vs. Pike Central

Princeton vs. Gibson Southern

Heritage Hills vs. Southridge

Mt. Vernon vs. North Posey

Springs Valley vs. Perry Central

Tecumseh vs. Tell City

North Central (Farmersburg) vs. South Spencer

North Knox vs. North Daviess

Henderson County vs. Apollo

Calloway County @ Hopkins Co. Central

Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. Logan County

Ohio County vs. Marion County

Paris vs. Mt. Carmel

Edwards County vs. CZR

Eldorado vs. Carmi-White County

Hamilton County vs. Fairfield

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

You can check out highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.