Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 8

Watch highlights and top plays on 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from...
Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

[In The Huddle - Week 8]

We have more than 20 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:

  • Reitz vs. Bosse
  • Central vs. Castle
  • Harrison vs. Mater Dei
  • Jasper vs. North
  • Memorial vs. Vincennes Lincoln
  • Boonville vs. Washington
  • Forest Park vs. Pike Central
  • Princeton vs. Gibson Southern
  • Heritage Hills vs. Southridge
  • Mt. Vernon vs. North Posey
  • Springs Valley vs. Perry Central
  • Tecumseh vs. Tell City
  • North Central (Farmersburg) vs. South Spencer
  • North Knox vs. North Daviess
  • Henderson County vs. Apollo
  • Calloway County @ Hopkins Co. Central
  • Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. Logan County
  • Ohio County vs. Marion County
  • Paris vs. Mt. Carmel
  • Edwards County vs. CZR
  • Eldorado vs. Carmi-White County
  • Hamilton County vs. Fairfield

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

You can check out highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Forston at Federal Court in May 2021
Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club President sentenced
Name of Owensboro murder victim released
Charles Jones
Police: Man chokes gas station clerk after trying to steal from store
3 arrested in separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville
Peggy Higginson arrives in court for sentencing
Woman who pleaded guilty in husband’s death sentenced to 30 years

Latest News

Tecumseh RB Chase Jones named Week 5 POTW following 3-TD outing
Tecumseh RB Chase Jones named Week 5 POTW following 3-TD outing
IHSAA 3A Girls Soccer Sectional Semifinal Highlights: Castle vs. North
IHSAA 3A Girls Soccer Sectional Semifinal Highlights: Castle vs. North
Tecumseh RB Chase Jones named Week 5 POTW following 3-TD outing
Tecumseh RB Chase Jones named Week 5 POTW following 3-TD outing
IHSAA 3A Girls Soccer Sectional Semifinal Highlights: Castle vs. North
IHSAA 3A Girls Soccer Sectional Semifinal Highlights: Castle vs. North