Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 8
Watch highlights and top plays on 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.
We have more than 20 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.
Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:
- Reitz vs. Bosse
- Central vs. Castle
- Harrison vs. Mater Dei
- Jasper vs. North
- Memorial vs. Vincennes Lincoln
- Boonville vs. Washington
- Forest Park vs. Pike Central
- Princeton vs. Gibson Southern
- Heritage Hills vs. Southridge
- Mt. Vernon vs. North Posey
- Springs Valley vs. Perry Central
- Tecumseh vs. Tell City
- North Central (Farmersburg) vs. South Spencer
- North Knox vs. North Daviess
- Henderson County vs. Apollo
- Calloway County @ Hopkins Co. Central
- Madisonville-North Hopkins vs. Logan County
- Ohio County vs. Marion County
- Paris vs. Mt. Carmel
- Edwards County vs. CZR
- Eldorado vs. Carmi-White County
- Hamilton County vs. Fairfield
