Tecumseh RB Chase Jones named Week 5 POTW following 3-TD outing
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tecumseh running back Chase Jones was crowned the Touchdown Live Player of the Week on Thursday, receiving 9,182 total votes.

Jones had a monster game last week for the undefeated Braves, accounting for 187 yards rushing, three catches for 73 yards and three total touchdowns in Tecumseh’s 42-14 victory over Springs Valley. He also finished with 30 return yards on the night.

The Braves look to keep their unbeaten streak alive as they play Tell City on Friday.

Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

