Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky

Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky
By Bernado Malone
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky.

Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.

Jamie Sowders is the new homeowner. She says having a new home will be a game-changer for her family.

“I’ve been renting since I was 18 years old,” Sowders said. “This is going be a huge change for us. It’s words that I can’t even describe. I’m so happy, it’s so beautiful.”

Sowders says she will start her move-in process soon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Forston at Federal Court in May 2021
Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club President sentenced
Police: Man charged with murder following deadly shooting in Owensboro
Charles Jones
Police: Man chokes gas station clerk after trying to steal from store
Peggy Higginson arrives in court for sentencing
Woman who pleaded guilty in husband’s death sentenced to 30 years
The impact of inflation on the Fall Festival
The impact of inflation on the Fall Festival

Latest News

NAACP candidate forum
NAACP hosts Vanderburgh Co. candidate forum
Peggy Higginson Sentenced
Peggy Higginson Sentencing 10 p.m.
NAACP candidate forum
NAACP candidate forum
Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky
Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky