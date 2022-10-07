Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky.
Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
Jamie Sowders is the new homeowner. She says having a new home will be a game-changer for her family.
“I’ve been renting since I was 18 years old,” Sowders said. “This is going be a huge change for us. It’s words that I can’t even describe. I’m so happy, it’s so beautiful.”
Sowders says she will start her move-in process soon.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.