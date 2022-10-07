Birthday Club
Police: Man accused of throwing dog from bridge, says witches made him do it

By Anisa Snipes and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities say he threw a dog from a bridge, according to Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement.

Officers were called to respond to reports of a man tossing a dog from a bridge off Highway 11 in Spartanburg.

After speaking with a witness, authorities found a man holding a dog in a chokehold.

Officers said the man told him witches told him to throw the dog from a 34-foot bridge twice.

He also mentioned he was the dog’s owner but released ownership to the county.

Officials said the 1-year-old, brown-and-white pit bull-type dog did not show any visible signs of injury but was clearly shaken by the incident.

The dog was taken to Greenville County Animal Care for assessment.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

