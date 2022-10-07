Police identify suspect in Las Vegas Strip stabbing that left 2 dead

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Police identified the suspect in a deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip that left tourists and locals stunned.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police identified 32-year-old Yoni Barrios as the suspect in the mass stabbing that killed two people and injured six others, according to KVVU.

The two victims killed have been identified as 47-year-old Brent Allan Hallet and 30-year-old Maris Mareen Digiovanni. Both were Las Vegas residents.

“I think first, we need to express our condolences to the families of the victims in this tragic event,” Sheriff Joe Lombardo said during a news briefing at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters.

Of the injured victims, one victim was taken into surgery and remains in critical condition. Two victims are in serious condition while the remaining three are reported to be in fair condition.

Police said the victims are both local residents and tourists.

“This is a very tragic and hard to imagine, hard to comprehend murder investigation,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Deputy Chief James LaRochelle said.

According to police, the initial stabbing began unprovoked on the sidewalk area across the street from the Wynn Las Vegas. The suspect then continued moving southbound on the sidewalk area, stabbing additional victims.

Police reported the suspect used a large knife with a long blade to carry out the attack.

Several witnesses told local news outlets that some of the victims appeared to be showgirls or street performers who were taking photos with tourists.

According to the Associated Press, the suspect then fled down the Strip, followed by 911 callers, before he was detained by Sands security guards and Metropolitan Police officers.

Police said they do not believe there was an altercation that instigated the attack and are still investigating a motive. They do believe the suspect acted alone.

They said the attack is being investigated as a murder case and they are currently talking with witnesses and looking over video surveillance.

Police reported the Strip is now secure after the attack, but residents and tourists are still left stunned after the attack.

“It’s unimaginable,” said Eric, a visitor from London. “You walk in on a Thursday morning and you lose your life like this.”

Other tourists described what they saw in the aftermath of the attack.

“We were coming out of the Wynn, we saw a lot of police activity. As we were crossing the bridge to the food court, we (saw) someone laying on the ground basically in a puddle of blood,” Eric Quintana, who was visiting from Los Angeles, told KVVU.

Barrios was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder, according to police.

