Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Patchy frost possible tonight, cool and sunny Saturday

WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After topping out in the low 80s on Thursday, it is noticeably cooler out there today with high temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 60s in most locations this afternoon. As the sun sets, our temperatures will quickly fall back out of the 60s and through the 50s this evening, so you may want to bring a jacket or long-sleeved shirt if you are headed to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival tonight.

Overnight, our temperatures will continue to fall through the 50s and 40s under clear skies. Low temperatures will range from the mid to upper 30s to around 40° by early Saturday morning. Most of the Tri-State is under a Frost Advisory early Saturday morning as some brief, patchy frost may be possible.

Once the sun rises, our temperatures will start to climb out of the 30s and through the 40s, breaking into the low 50s by the time the Fall Festival rides open at 10 AM. We will top out in the low to mid 60s Saturday afternoon under ample sunshine, which will be great weather for the Fall Festival parade, but some of you may still want a light jacket.

Saturday night will be clear and calm. Patchy frost may once again be possible as temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s by the end of the night.

Sunday, our wind direction begins to change, pulling warmer air up from the southwest. That will kick off a warm-up that will last through the middle of the week. Sunday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to around 80°. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.

A cold front will bring us a chance of rain from Wednesday evening into Thursday. That cold front will also usher in a cool-down, dropping our high temperatures back into the low 70s Thursday and mid 60s Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Forston at Federal Court in May 2021
Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club President sentenced
Name of Owensboro murder victim released
Charles Jones
Police: Man chokes gas station clerk after trying to steal from store
Peggy Higginson arrives in court for sentencing
Woman who pleaded guilty in husband’s death sentenced to 30 years
3 arrested in separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville

Latest News

10/7 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
10/7 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
10/7 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
10/7 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
WFIE 14 First Alert 6p.m.
Breezy, Cooler
14 First Alert
Chilly weather to finish the week