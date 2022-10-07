Patchy frost possible tonight, cool and sunny Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After topping out in the low 80s on Thursday, it is noticeably cooler out there today with high temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 60s in most locations this afternoon. As the sun sets, our temperatures will quickly fall back out of the 60s and through the 50s this evening, so you may want to bring a jacket or long-sleeved shirt if you are headed to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival tonight.

Overnight, our temperatures will continue to fall through the 50s and 40s under clear skies. Low temperatures will range from the mid to upper 30s to around 40° by early Saturday morning. Most of the Tri-State is under a Frost Advisory early Saturday morning as some brief, patchy frost may be possible.

Once the sun rises, our temperatures will start to climb out of the 30s and through the 40s, breaking into the low 50s by the time the Fall Festival rides open at 10 AM. We will top out in the low to mid 60s Saturday afternoon under ample sunshine, which will be great weather for the Fall Festival parade, but some of you may still want a light jacket.

Saturday night will be clear and calm. Patchy frost may once again be possible as temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s by the end of the night.

Sunday, our wind direction begins to change, pulling warmer air up from the southwest. That will kick off a warm-up that will last through the middle of the week. Sunday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to around 80°. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.

A cold front will bring us a chance of rain from Wednesday evening into Thursday. That cold front will also usher in a cool-down, dropping our high temperatures back into the low 70s Thursday and mid 60s Friday.

