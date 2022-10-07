Grand Jury indicts Owensboro woman accused of providing gun to minor

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say 36-year-old Erica West was indicted by the Daviess County Grand Jury for Unlawfully Providing/Permitting a Minor to Possess a Handgun.

She was arrested Thursday, then released from jail a short time later.

Police say West intentionally provided a handgun to a minor.

They say the gun was recovered after a firearms related crime involving juveniles.

Police say they will continue to follow up on all leads related to firearms offenses.

