Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Grand Jury indicts Owensboro woman accused of providing gun to minor

Erica West
Erica West(Daviess Co. Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say 36-year-old Erica West was indicted by the Daviess County Grand Jury for Unlawfully Providing/Permitting a Minor to Possess a Handgun.

She was arrested Thursday, then released from jail a short time later.

Police say West intentionally provided a handgun to a minor.

They say the gun was recovered after a firearms related crime involving juveniles.

Police say they will continue to follow up on all leads related to firearms offenses.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Forston at Federal Court in May 2021
Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club President sentenced
Police: Man charged with murder following deadly shooting in Owensboro
Charles Jones
Police: Man chokes gas station clerk after trying to steal from store
Peggy Higginson arrives in court for sentencing
Woman who pleaded guilty in husband’s death sentenced to 30 years
3 arrested in separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville

Latest News

Trial date set for 1 man arrested in Lamasco drug investigation
Dump truck pulls down powerlines in Newburgh
Dump truck pulls down powerlines in Newburgh
WFIE Traffic Alert
Crews called in injury crash in Dubois Co.
Dump truck takes down power lines in Newburgh
Traffic Alert: Dump truck takes down power lines in Warrick Co.