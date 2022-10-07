Birthday Club
Evansville college students able to make money by taking classes

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Higher education students will now be able to earn money while taking classes at any college or university in Evansville.

The Earn and Learn Program is a collaboration between Ivy Tech Community College, the University of Evansville, and University of Southern Indiana.

The program will be aimed towards students with an interest in health and life science to prepare them for both short and long-term success in the healthcare industry.

This program will be available to both full and part-time students and is expected to begin by January.

Live Interview Half Pot Chair
