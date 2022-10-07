Birthday Club
E. coli prompts boil advisory for all of Union Co.

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A notice from the City of Morganfield says there is a boil advisory for all of Union County until further notice.

The notice shows E. coli bacteria was found in the water supply Thursday.

Officials say the bacteria can make you sick.

They say you should boil water for at least a minute if using it in drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, cooking, or washing dishes.

Officials anticipate the problem will be fixed by Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

