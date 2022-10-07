Church spends over 40 years making ‘monster ears’ at Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The local congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has been making monster ears on Franklin Street for over 40 years, so if you like supporting local youth groups, and if you don’t mind a little bit of fried, sugary goodness, this might be one to visit.

The volunteers at booth 89 on Franklin Street think pretty highly of their offering to the Fall Festival.

“It’s like a cinnamon sugar explosion,” said volunteer Ashton Patrick.

“We try to get it real nice and gooey,” said volunteer Matthew Tibbs.

“Ten out of ten, I really like it,” said 13-year-old volunteer Lucy Patrick.

“Awesome, they are the best thing you’ve ever tasted in your life,” said David Hollingsworth, who’s volunteered at the booth for about 35 years. “If you haven’t tried it, you haven’t lived.”

They’re called monster ears, but the fried dough dipped in cinnamon-sugar syrup is made monster-free.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has made them a Fall Festival staple for over 40 years, something that can make the booth pretty hectic at its busiest.

“You’re just like, ‘where do I go?’” said Lucy Patrick. “‘What’s my station?’”

Having a booth at Fall Festival is the culmination of a lot of work, which starts weeks prior. In mid-September, about 15 people got together at their church to prepare the monster ear syrup.

The process starts with sugar, lots of it. It’s then paired with cinnamon, syrup, water and some other secret ingredients they didn’t want to share.

“It’s hard to put into words how much effort goes into it,” said Tibbs. “From planning, to making everything, to ordering, to actually manning the booth which takes hundreds of man hours over the course of the Fall Festival week.”

In September, they made about 130 gallons of their signature syrup. Volunteers say all the work is made worth it because all the money raised is a game-changer for their youth camps and programs.

“It’s a huge difference, the ability to be able to do this during the Fall Festival allows us to make our budget for the year for five different units, five different congregations, so it’s a huge deal,” said Ashton Patrick.

Volunteers say all the work is not just about raising money, but to use that money to help raise good kids.

“It’s a life saver, especially for parents who don’t have enough money maybe to send their kids to youth camp and stuff like that, it completely funds all of that,” said Hollingsworth. “It also helps the community by turning out good kids, and we build a good product. Those are the seeds of our future.”

If you haven’t had a chance to try a monster ear so far, don’t worry, they’re going to be open through the rest of Fall Festival.

