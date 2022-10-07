Breezy, Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front will sweep out the lower 80s from Thursday and drop temperatures below normal. Mostly sunny and sharply cooler as high temps sink into the mid-60s. Tonight, clear and cold as lows sink into the upper 30s.

Saturday, patchy frost early....sunny and brisk as high temps only climb into the lower 60s. Saturday night, clear and cold as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Sunday, frost early...then mostly sunny with high temps recovering into the upper 60s to 70-degrees.

