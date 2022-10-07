Another candidate forum set for Thursday night
Published: Oct. 7, 2022
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Southwestern Indiana Women of Action is hosting a candidate forum, featuring several candidates from Vanderburgh and Warrick counties.
The event will take place on Thursday, October 13, at CK Newsome Center, located at 100 E Walnut St #1, in Evansville.
Doors open at 5 p.m., with candidate introductions beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
