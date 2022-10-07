Academic enrichment program in Owensboro getting new building

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Ground has been broken for the future home of Western Academy.

Leaders tell us it’s an academic enrichment program in Owensboro for boys of African American descent.

It was first established at the H.L. Neblett Community Center in 2019.

Their new building will have meeting rooms and an office.

Leaders say the money for the project came from a $100,000 grant by Impact 100.

It’s expected to be completed in three to four months.

New building for Western Academy (Olga McKissic)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.