3 arrested in separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three men are facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after police were called to three separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville.

Police records show the first was right around 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of S. Fares Avenue.

Officers say they were called to the area because a witness reported seeing a man fire shots from a rifle off his front porch.

Police were originally unable to find the suspect, but records show 60-year-old Randall Johnson was later arrested.

Randall Johnson
Randall Johnson(Vanderburgh County Jail)

Right around the same time, officers were called to shots fired in the 700 block of Bellemeade Avenue.

Police say the found the suspect, 65-year-old Gregory Simpson, who claimed to be an FBI agent and admitted to firing his gun while standing in his front yard.

Simpson is also charged with impersonating an officer.

Gregory Simpson
Gregory Simpson(Vanderburgh County Jail)

The third shots fired call was around 11:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of W. Virginia.

Police say an officer in the area heard one of the shots and found man and a woman in the area.

Police say the man took off running, but was caught. Officers say that man, 25-year-old Trevor Memmor, had a gun and was intoxicated. He was taken to the hospital, then to jail.

Trevor Memmor
Trevor Memmor(Vanderburgh County Jail)

