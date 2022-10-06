Woman who pleaded guilty in husband’s death to be sentenced

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in her husband’s death will be sentenced Thursday morning.

Peggy Higginson, of Wadesville, is accused of shooting and killing her husband, Troy Higginson, in 2018.

She was charged with murder, but reached a plea deal in August.

Deputies say they found Troy in the driver’s seat of a car in the middle of Wade Road with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Officials say he had filed for divorce.

