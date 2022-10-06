Birthday Club
Voter registration deadline approaching in the Tri-State

By Brady Williams
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s National Voter Education Week, and it comes just a week before the deadline to register to vote.

Tri-State organizations like the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People are working to get people prepared for Election Day on Nov. 8.

The registration deadline for Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky is October 11, and Reverend Gerald Arnold with NAACP Evansville said they want to help people meet it.

“We have the time before the 11th of this month to straighten out any issues you have, but we need you to register to vote,” he said.

In all three states, registering requires U.S. Citizenship, people must be at least 18 by the time of the election, must live in their district for at least 30 days, can’t be serving a prison sentence, and can’t claim the right to vote anywhere else.

Kentucky also states in the application that people must not have been judged “Incompetent” in a Kentucky court of law.

Reverend Arnold said his group is helping people of color in the area work through those issues to get prepared to vote.

He said everyone should do the same, regardless of their political views.

“We have to play ball no matter who gets elected,” he said. “We want the person who gets elected to be fair, respectful, and considerate of people of color as well as all people.”

He said the only way to get that is to go out and make an informed vote for the candidate you think is best.

Illinois residents can register to vote on elections.il.gov.

Hoosiers can register online at indianavoters.in.gov.

Kentuckians can register on sos.ky.gov.

