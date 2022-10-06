Birthday Club
Toy Town signups start next week

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army is beginning sign-ups to help families in need over the holiday and Christmas season.

Families who are struggling financially are invited to come and sign up online or in-person at The Salvation Army’s location on 1040 N Fulton Ave on the following days and times:

  • Tuesday, October 11th, - 2-6 pm
  • Thursday, October 13th, - 9-1 pm
  • Saturday, October, 15th,  - 11-3 pm
  • Tuesday, October 18th, - 2-6 pm
  • Thursday, October 20th,  - 9-1 pm
  • Saturday, October,, 22nd, - 11-3 pm
  • Tuesday, October 25th, - 2-6 pm
  • Thursday, October 27th, - 9-1 pm
  • Saturday, October, 29th,  - 11-3 pm

ONLINE sign-ups will be available at www.saangeltree.org.

Items to bring/attach online:

  • Proof of identification for ALL household members. (Options include 1 of the following: birth certificates, SS cards, ID cards, or School records)
  • A copy of your lease or mortgage to confirm your county of residence.

Those who sign up and are approved can expect a Christmas food box, toys/gifts for children and teens, and they can opt-in to receive a coat as part of the Coat a Kid program.

All these programs run under the umbrella of The Salvation Army’s Toy Town and are only possible thanks to the support of the Red Kettle campaign and local supporters/business partners.

Last year The Salvation Army signed up over 900 families for a Christmas food box, gifts/toys, coats, and other items. This year The Salvation Army is encouraging families to evaluate their financial situation and decide if signing up for assistance is the best move for them.

