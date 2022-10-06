Birthday Club
Scattered Light Rain A.M.

Thursday/Warmest Day Of The Week
Newscast Recording
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rare clouds this morning along with scattered sprinkles/light rain as lows drop into the lower 50s. This afternoon, clearing skies and warmer as high temps jump into the lower 80s. Tonight, mostly clear as low temps drop into the lower 50s.

Friday, mostly sunny and sharply cooler as high temps sink into the mid-60s. Friday night, clear and cold as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and crisp as high temps only climb into the lower 60s. Saturday night, clear and bitter cold as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Sunday, frost is possible early then mostly sunny with high temps recovering into the upper 60s.

