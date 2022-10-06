Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Man chokes gas station clerk after trying to steal from store

Charles Jones
Charles Jones(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police arrested a man on several charges after they say he choked a gas station clerk until she went unconscious.

Officers say they were called to a gas station on S. Kentucky Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday.

They say a customer called and told them the clerk was crying and shaking and had possibly been hit by another customer.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man trying to run out of the back door, and they believed he may have robbed the store.

Police say the man, Charles Jones, was caught, and they found a gun in his pocket and marijuana under his hat.

They say the clerk was crying, and told them she knew Jones.

Police say she explained Jones was trying to steal from the store. She said she told him “no,” and she would pay for it.

They say she told them he then came up behind her and choked her until she passed out. She said, when she came to, Jones was standing over her yelling.

Police say Jones is a serious violent felon.

His charges include battery, strangulation, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down intersection in Boonville
Medical helicopter called to Warrick Co. crash
Mom holding baby hit by car, baby dies
Mother holding baby hit by car in Henderson Co., baby killed
Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyenne Porter
Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Gracie’s Chinese Cuisine temporarily closed; search warrant served by Homeland Security
Gracie’s owner sentenced for scheme to employ undocumented workers and money laundering

Latest News

We're taking a look at the history of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
We’re taking a look at the history of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
Large fire breaks out overnight in Henderson
Large fire breaks out overnight in Henderson
We're taking a look at the history of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
We're taking a look at the history of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
Need help with FASFA forms? There’s an event to help at Apollo H.S.