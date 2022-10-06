Police: Couple arrested for child abuse in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - A married couple was arrested this week for criminal child abuse charges in Muhlenberg County.

According to the Central City Police Department, officers assisted child services to check the welfare of two children and their living conditions on Tuesday. Police say found the two kids were found in a home with no power and no water.

After the children were medically cleared by the Central City Fire Department, the two children were removed from the home due to poor living conditions.

Aaron and Daryle Eaves are both facing the following charges:

Criminal Abuse 1st Degree – Class C Felony

Criminal Abuse 1st Degree (Child 12 or under) – Class B Felony

Both are currently being held in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center with $10,000.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges are expected.

