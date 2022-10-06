Pipes in place for Pratt Paper Mill in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Pipes are in place for a $3 million project in Henderson.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the high-pressure natural gas line to provide service to the Pratt Paper Mill.

Pipes for that gasoline have been laid along the project route. No word yet on when the digging process will start.

The project is being paid for with money from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, which supports coal communities as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

