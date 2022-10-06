Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Pipes in place for Pratt Paper Mill in Henderson

Pipes in place for Pratt Paper Mill in Henderson
By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Pipes are in place for a $3 million project in Henderson.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the high-pressure natural gas line to provide service to the Pratt Paper Mill.

Pipes for that gasoline have been laid along the project route. No word yet on when the digging process will start.

The project is being paid for with money from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, which supports coal communities as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down intersection in Boonville
Medical helicopter called to Warrick Co. crash
Mom holding baby hit by car, baby dies
Mother holding baby hit by car in Henderson Co., baby killed
Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyenne Porter
Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Gracie’s Chinese Cuisine temporarily closed; search warrant served by Homeland Security
Gracie’s owner sentenced for scheme to employ undocumented workers and money laundering

Latest News

Daviess Co. judge executive candidates answer questions at Rooster Booster event
Daviess Co. judge executive candidates answer questions at Rooster Booster event
Murbarger trial 10/6
Day 4 of murder trial in Ill. wraps up
14 News interview with Westside Improvement Association's Lorie Van Hook
14 News at the Fall Festival: Live coverage Day 4
Police: Man charged with murder following deadly shooting in Owensboro