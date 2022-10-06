Birthday Club
Need help with FASFA forms? There’s an event to help at Apollo H.S.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Public Schools are hosting a “FAFSA night.”

It’s happening Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Apollo High School.

FAFSA is required for all students interested in pursuing federal and state financial aid programs, including grants.

It’s open to any local family who would like assistance filing their FAFSA for Fall 2023 college enrollment.

If you’re interested, you’ll need the following items:

· Your Social Security Number

· Your Alien Registration Number (if you are not a U.S. citizen)

· Your federal income tax returns, W-2s, and other records of money earned. (Note: You may be able to transfer your federal tax return information into your FAFSA using the IRS Data Retrieval Tool.)

· Bank statements and records of investments (if applicable)

· Records of untaxed income (if applicable)

· An FSA ID to sign electronically.

