Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Man shot by deputy out of hospital, taken to Daviess Co. Jail

KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar
KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say 39-year-old Gregory Embry has been arrested after he was released from the hospital in Louisville.

They say Embry was shot by a deputy on September 23.

[Previous: KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar]

Deputies say Embry went to a neighbor’s house and used a hammer to bash the windshields on two cars, then broke a window of a home.

They say he got inside the home through the broken window, broke a television with the hammer, then began to choke a woman in the home.

The woman says she felt like she was going to go unconscious, but her 17-year-old daughter walked in and jumped on Embry.

Deputies say the women and the teenager were then able to get away.

They say Embry then broke into another house where he was shot by a deputy.

Embry faces several charges from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office as well as Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down intersection in Boonville
Medical helicopter called to Warrick Co. crash
Mom holding baby hit by car, baby dies
Mother holding baby hit by car in Henderson Co., baby killed
Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyenne Porter
Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Gracie’s Chinese Cuisine temporarily closed; search warrant served by Homeland Security
Gracie’s owner sentenced for scheme to employ undocumented workers and money laundering

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
League of Women Voters holding forum for Ind. House Rep. candidates
Peggy Higginson arrives in court for sentencing
Peggy Higginson arrives in court for sentencing
Peggy Higginson arrives in court for sentencing
Woman who pleaded guilty in husband’s death to be sentenced
Charles Jones
Police: Man chokes gas station clerk after trying to steal from store