Man shot by deputy out of hospital, taken to Daviess Co. Jail

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say 39-year-old Gregory Embry has been arrested after he was released from the hospital in Louisville.

They say Embry was shot by a deputy on September 23.

[Previous: KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar]

Deputies say Embry went to a neighbor’s house and used a hammer to bash the windshields on two cars, then broke a window of a home.

They say he got inside the home through the broken window, broke a television with the hammer, then began to choke a woman in the home.

The woman says she felt like she was going to go unconscious, but her 17-year-old daughter walked in and jumped on Embry.

Deputies say the women and the teenager were then able to get away.

They say Embry then broke into another house where he was shot by a deputy.

Embry faces several charges from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office as well as Kentucky State Police.

