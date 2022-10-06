Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

In The Huddle - Week 8

Streaming on 14 Sports App every Thursday at 7 p.m.
“In The Huddle” streams every Thursday on the 14 Sports app at 7 p.m.
“In The Huddle” streams every Thursday on the 14 Sports app at 7 p.m.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - As high school football makes its return to the field this season, 14 News is launching a brand new weekly pregame show to preview the action before it kicks off every week.

Football is finally back in the Tri-State, and our 14 Sports team is going “In The Huddle” each week to take a look at local high school matchups in anticipation of Friday’s big games.

Our crew is heading to the sidelines to break down the favorite local teams, gaining the inside scoop from live interviews with coaches and players.

“In The Huddle” streams every Thursday on the 14 Sports App at 7 p.m.

You can also watch highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live every Friday at 10:35 p.m.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down intersection in Boonville
Medical helicopter called to Warrick Co. crash
Mom holding baby hit by car, baby dies
Mother holding baby hit by car in Henderson Co., baby killed
Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyenne Porter
Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Gracie’s Chinese Cuisine temporarily closed; search warrant served by Homeland Security
Gracie’s owner sentenced for scheme to employ undocumented workers and money laundering

Latest News

Dominant rushing attack leads Carmi-White County football to 6-0 start
Dominant rushing attack leads Carmi-White County football to 6-0 start
H.S. Boys Soccer 3A Sectional Semifinal Highlights: Jasper vs. Castle
H.S. Boys Soccer 3A Sectional Semifinal Highlights: Jasper vs. Castle
H.S. Boys Soccer 3A Sectional Semifinal Highlights: Jasper vs. Castle
H.S. Boys Soccer 3A Sectional Semifinal Highlights: Jasper vs. Castle
Dominant rushing attack leads Carmi-White County football to 6-0 start
Dominant rushing attack leads Carmi-White County football to 6-0 start