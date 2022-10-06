Birthday Club
Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club President sentenced

Gary Forston at Federal Court in May 2021
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a 2019 indictment, the President of the Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to a little more than 16.5 years in federal prison.

Court records show Gary Forston pleaded guilty to four counts, including conspiracy to distribute meth, distribution of meth, and two gun possession charges.

The club was raided before the indictment in 2019, and Forston was arrested.

Records show he was convicted of a meth charge in 2013 and not allowed to own guns.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

