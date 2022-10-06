Birthday Club
Dominant rushing attack leads Carmi-White County football to 6-0 start

Dominant rushing attack leads Carmi-White County football to 6-0 start
By Tamar Sher and Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - Only a handful of unbeaten high school football teams remain in the Tri-State, and one of them is the Carmi-White County Bulldogs.

Carmi-White County (6-0) have already qualified for the playoffs and did so in dominant fashion, outscoring their opponents 282-66.

A lot of the team’s success is due to Bulldogs senior running back Isaac King and their impressive offensive linemen. Carmi-White County head coach Kurt Simon credits the squad’s overall leadership.

“We haven’t been in this position in a while,” Simon said. “Our offensive line has done an excellent job this year, they’ve really worked well collectively, you throw in three seniors in the backfield, we run the football.”

“We have a good team atmosphere, everybody likes to get everybody involved, and we have a good group of seniors,” King said. “Everybody has a bit of leadership in their blood.”

“We have a really stout line this year, and like Isaac said we do continue to push ourselves and we make sure everyone’s going,” Carmi senior lineman Bryson Moore said. “We don’t let anyone slack off, we make sure we go 100%.”

The Bulldogs host Eldorado (2-4) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

