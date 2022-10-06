Birthday Club
Dispatch: Crews respond to crash near intersection of Washington and Lodge Ave.

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to an accident...
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to an accident with injuries near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Lodge Avenue in Evansville on Wednesday night.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to an accident with injuries on Wednesday night.

Dispatch says the crash happened near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Lodge Avenue at around 7:23 p.m.

Officials tell 14 News the intersection is currently closed as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story.

We will update this story once more information is available.

