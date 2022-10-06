Birthday Club
Day 4 of murder trial in Ill. wraps up

Newscast Recording
By Robinson Miles
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Testimony continued Thursday in Fairfield for the trial for the man accused in the 2014 murder of 15-year old Megan Nichols.

On Wednesday, friends and family of Megan Nichols gave their testimony. On Thursday, the jury heard instead from people closer to Brodey Murbarger, as well as some of those who investigated Nichols’ disappearance.

Tuesday: Day 2 wraps up Ill. murder trial

Testimony started with Murbarger’s former girlfriend, who he was dating while also at times dating Megan Nichols. She told the story of how Murbarger was spending the evening with her before suddenly leaving on the night Nichols disappeared.

The court also heard testimony from two of Murbarger’s former co-workers, who gave accounts of his behavior in the months following Nichols’ disappearance.

The prosecution then brought in members of the Fairfield Police Department who initially treated the case as a runaway, and then investigated it as a disappearance.

The court then heard from a special agent with the Illinois State Police, and saw recordings of his multiple interviews with Murbarger, to highlight discrepancies in his account of what happened.

Daviess Co. judge executive candidates answer questions at Rooster Booster event
Pipes in place for Pratt Paper Mill in Henderson
