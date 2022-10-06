Birthday Club
Daviess Co. judge executive candidates answer questions at Rooster Booster event

By Bernado Malone
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County judge executive candidates faced off in front of the Owensboro Chamber of Commerce on Thursday morning.

The two candidates for judge executive answered pre-submitted questions from the public. Republican candidate Charlie Castlen and Democratic candidate Bruce Kunze had two minutes each to answer questions about their views for voters.

Topics included public safety and economic development. While the county economy is growing, Castlen says as judge executive he would meet with businesses in the area to see what the county can do better.

”I want to meet with individual CEOs, I’m going call them up and say, ‘Hey,’ introduce myself and go see them,” Castlen said. “I want to listen to them because I know everybody’s situation is unique. I don’t want to pretend just because I’ve been elected that I know the answers. I want to know what the challenges are, and what things they are facing so we can help them address those.”

“It could be effective talking to CEOs of companies, but what I’m interested in is not only individual companies but entities as a whole. For example, agriculture,” Kunze said.

The general election is on Nov. 8.

