Crews fight fire at house in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews in Henderson were called to a house early Thursday morning.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 2:50 a.m. from the 1400 block of Powell Street.

Fire officials say there were several calls about it, and when they arrived, the house the fully engulfed in flames.

They say the house was vacant.

Part of the house collapsed shortly after firefighters arrived.

Officials say nobody was hurt, and the fire is under investigation.

