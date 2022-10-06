Corrections Officer accused of bringing drugs into prison

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Correction Officer at Green River Correctional Complex in Central City is charged with promoting contraband.

Deputies say 24-year-old Austin Jarvis was part of a long investigation concerning illegal drugs and other contraband being brought inside the prison.

They say officers from federal and state agencies continue to investigate, and additional arrests are expected.

