Corrections Officer accused of bringing drugs into prison

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Correction Officer at Green River Correctional Complex in Central City is charged with promoting contraband.

Deputies say 24-year-old Austin Jarvis was part of a long investigation concerning illegal drugs and other contraband being brought inside the prison.

They say officers from federal and state agencies continue to investigate, and additional arrests are expected.

