Chilly weather to finish the week

Upper 30s possible Saturday morning
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures rose into the lower 80s as advertised on Thursday. A dry cold front will slide through Thursday night and early Friday. Sunny and brisk on Friday with highs in the lower 60s. Clear and cold for Saturday morning with lows near 40. Sunny and chilly Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Sunshine will stick around through Sunday and Monday as highs warm back to near 80 on Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible beginning late Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday and Thursday. High temps will drop back into the middle 70s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

