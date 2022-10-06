Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Ark Crisis helping to prevent child tragedies

Ark Crisis helping to prevent child tragedies
By Caroline Klapp
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Providing a safe place for children in moments of crisis is the mission of the Ark Crisis Children’s Center in Evansville.

The center on Lincoln Avenue has been open since the 1980s, offering childcare for infants and children up to 6 years old.

Executive Director Angie Richards Cheek says all of the recent child deaths are devastating and says her team works hard to prevent tragedies like that from happening.

“When anyone hears those kinds of stories, I think it’s impossible to say, oh gosh that was another one,” says Richards Cheek. “It really does hit you and make you kind of reflect on your life and where you’ve been and the children that you’ve interacted with.”

So what does in crisis mean? Richards Cheek says that can look different for everyone.

“In situations where there is domestic abuse in the home,” she said. “The likelihood of child abuse increases dramatically. So if you are feeling unsafe, a child feels even more vulnerable. Because they can’t be their own voice.”

Richards Cheek says those who do decide to ask for help, will be welcomed without judgment.

“Our whole goal is to be as understanding as possible to realize that families need help sometimes,” she said. “And Ark is here, it’s entirely free, available to anyone in need, and I really think our staff gets that in our heart. The mission of our work is to just help.”

And families don’t need to bring anything with them.

“We do not ask for a diaper bag we don’t ask for food, we don’t ask for formula, none of those things,” Richards Cheek said. “So everything your child will need when they’re with us, we will take care of.”

The center is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down intersection in Boonville
Medical helicopter called to Warrick Co. crash
Mom holding baby hit by car, baby dies
Mother holding baby hit by car in Henderson Co., baby killed
Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyenne Porter
Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility
Capt. Terry Arnold was a 26-year veteran of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office captain dies of heart attack while breaking up fight at high school
Gracie’s Chinese Cuisine temporarily closed; search warrant served by Homeland Security
Gracie’s owner sentenced for scheme to employ undocumented workers and money laundering

Latest News

101 yo at Fall Festival
101 year old visitor enjoys Fall Festival
101 yo at Fall Festival
101 yo at Fall Festival
Daviess Co. judge executive candidates answer questions at Rooster Booster event
Daviess Co. judge executive candidates answer questions at Rooster Booster event
Pipes in place for Pratt Paper Mill in Henderson
Pipes in place for Pratt Paper Mill in Henderson