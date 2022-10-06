Ark Crisis helping to prevent child tragedies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Providing a safe place for children in moments of crisis is the mission of the Ark Crisis Children’s Center in Evansville.

The center on Lincoln Avenue has been open since the 1980s, offering childcare for infants and children up to 6 years old.

Executive Director Angie Richards Cheek says all of the recent child deaths are devastating and says her team works hard to prevent tragedies like that from happening.

“When anyone hears those kinds of stories, I think it’s impossible to say, oh gosh that was another one,” says Richards Cheek. “It really does hit you and make you kind of reflect on your life and where you’ve been and the children that you’ve interacted with.”

So what does in crisis mean? Richards Cheek says that can look different for everyone.

“In situations where there is domestic abuse in the home,” she said. “The likelihood of child abuse increases dramatically. So if you are feeling unsafe, a child feels even more vulnerable. Because they can’t be their own voice.”

Richards Cheek says those who do decide to ask for help, will be welcomed without judgment.

“Our whole goal is to be as understanding as possible to realize that families need help sometimes,” she said. “And Ark is here, it’s entirely free, available to anyone in need, and I really think our staff gets that in our heart. The mission of our work is to just help.”

And families don’t need to bring anything with them.

“We do not ask for a diaper bag we don’t ask for food, we don’t ask for formula, none of those things,” Richards Cheek said. “So everything your child will need when they’re with us, we will take care of.”

The center is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

