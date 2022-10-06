101 year old visitor enjoys Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 101-year-old woman who says her love for the festival runs as deep as the history. Mrs. Anna Dixon is 101 years old. She says she’s attended the West Side Nut Club fall festival almost every single since it began in 1921. Dixon says she and her friends spent their morning at the festival to eat their favorite fall foods.

“I came today so I can get me a brain sandwich. I love the brain Sandwiches,” said Dixon.

Dixon says the festival is much different from the way it was younger. She says in the early days of the festival people were separate and not equal.

“When we were coming up, some of this we didn’t even have,” said Dixon. “Well kids playing together, going to school together and just association.”

She and her friends people watched and waited for their senior apartment staff members to bring them food. Dixon says witnessing many generations gather together all for the love of the fall festival was a sight to see.

“See what the generations are doing,” said Dixon. “And how the generations have changed from mine up til now... quite a scene.”

Once Dixon got her hands on her long awaited brain sandwich she said it was delicious. Although she was not able to attend the previous few years due to illness and the pandemic, she says she enjoys the festival and loves all the people.

