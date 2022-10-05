Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say one person was flown by helicopter following a crash in Warrick County.

We’re told the driver of an SUV was ejected, and the other driver was taken to the hospital.

Authorities say two people are facing charges after officers found a child’s remains inside a storage unit.

We’re told the 9-year-old was found in a tote.

Testimony continues today in Fairfield, Illinois for the man accused in the 2014 murder of 15-year old Megan Nichols. Brodey Murbarger was arrested in 2020.

We’re just hours away from crowds gathering on Franklin Street for the third day of the 101st Fall Festival. We’ll have a rundown of Wednesday’s events all throughout sunrise.

