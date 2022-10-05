USI basketball ‘locked in’ ahead of its first 2022-23 media day in Division I

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana men’s and women’s basketball teams hosted their first official media day as Division I programs on Tuesday.

We caught up with the teams during their first official practices. Both groups say they are locked in despite the distraction of transition into the Ohio Valley Conference.

“I’m excited for our team,” senior women’s guard Addy Blackwell said. “We’ve got a lot of girls who are working hard, getting in outside of required hours, working on their skills. Chemistry wise we’re flowing as a team. I think that’s going to show later.”

“It’s going to be a long season, everything’s going to be new for us, going to be taller, faster, guys,” senior men’s guard Jelani Simmons said. “As long as we stay locked in and stick to our goal and plan every game, we’re going to win.”

”I tell our guys every day in practice, you’re competing for a championship every day because it’s not going to be a walk in the park,” head men’s coach Stan Gouard said. “In DII we had a little bit of an advantage because of the talent we had, but now it’s an equal playing field and guys are going to be out for us.”

Aside from practice, the program said they are committed to interacting with the community.

Both teams were introduced during the opening night of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival in Evansville Monday night.

