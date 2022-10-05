Dispatch confirms lanes back open after semi stalled on Lloyd Expressway
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central dispatch confirms the westbound lane on Lloyd Expressway is back open after a semi was temporarily stalled.
Officials with Central dispatch also reported a cement truck in the area with their flashers on.
Police are on scene working the situation.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
