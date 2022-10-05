Thursday warmest day, Friday the coolest of the week

80s Thursday, 60s Friday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High pressure and clear skies yielded another perfect day across the Tri-State on Wednesday.  Afternoon highs climbed from morning to lows in the lower 40s into the middle 70s.   A cold front will approach the Tri-State from the northwest on Thursday.  Ahead of the front, winds will shift around to the southwest.  Temperatures will climb to near 80 to make Thursday the warmest day of the week.   The cold front will be mainly dry, but could trigger a few showers late Wednesday night and early Thursday.   Once the front clears the region on Thursday evening, temps will plunge into the lower 60s for Friday afternoon.   Dry weather continues into the weekend with highs on Saturday and Sunday near 70.  Rain chances will increase for the first half of next week.

