People from across the globe come for oil spill training in Posey Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -People from all over the world are in New Harmony to get some intensive training on oil spills.

They took part in Elastec’s annual Inland Oil Spill Workshop.

The company has responded to crisis situations all over the world, including the deep water horizon in the gulf of Mexico in 2010.

Participants spent Wednesday practicing in-depth river booming and oil skimmer training on the Wabash River.

”Someone like myself who does this all the time, who lives in Montana, is going to take a long time to arrive at a spill. So to have these people who are going to be on site already. Build this training and know how to do it when that spill happens is extremely important to protect all the communities that live along the waterway. “says project manager and lead instructor, Jack Scott.

People traveled from all over to attend the workshop including from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and other states in the U. S.

