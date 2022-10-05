Mother holding baby hit by car in Henderson Co., baby killed

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A 13-month-old has died after a crash in Henderson County.

Deputies say it happened around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of KY 416 West in Robards.

They say 25-year-old Nathan Simmonds was driving down the road and saw 25-year-old Alaina Majors at her mailbox.

Deputies say Majors was carrying her 13-month-old daughter, Ellianna Majors.

They say it’s believed Majors stepped out in front of Simmonds, causing him to hit her.

The baby died at the scene.

Majors was taken to hospital for her injuries.

