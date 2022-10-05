Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Mother holding baby hit by car in Henderson Co., baby killed

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A 13-month-old has died after a crash in Henderson County.

Deputies say it happened around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of KY 416 West in Robards.

They say 25-year-old Nathan Simmonds was driving down the road and saw 25-year-old Alaina Majors at her mailbox.

Deputies say Majors was carrying her 13-month-old daughter, Ellianna Majors.

They say it’s believed Majors stepped out in front of Simmonds, causing him to hit her.

The baby died at the scene.

Majors was taken to hospital for her injuries.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
43-year-old Jeremy Fuchs
Affidavit: Man arrested after stabbing his brother, victim hospitalized
Daniel Alvey
Mental evaluation ordered in what police call a murder for hire plot
Porter and Gomez-Alvarez
Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility
Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection
Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection

Latest News

Generic image of crash scene
Deputies: Driver with .215 BAC hits school bus
Teams get ready for tug of war at Fall Festival
Teams get ready for tug of war at Fall Festival
Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility
Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility
King and queen of the Fall Festival to be crowned
King and queen of the Fall Festival to be crowned