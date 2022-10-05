Birthday Club
Man who beat puppy sentenced in jail battery case

Robert Wolf
Robert Wolf(Posey Co. Prosecutor's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The man already sentenced for beating a puppy to death, has now been sentenced to the maximum in another case.

The Posey County Prosecutor says 32-year-old Robert Wolf was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to beating another inmate in jail.

[Previous: Man sentenced in puppy beating case facing new charges after jail fight]

Authorities say he choked the victim after a fight over a card game.

Wolf was in jail after killing a pit bull puppy. He was also serving a separate sentence for battery against a three-year-old child in 2018.

“Thanks to the prompt action taken by the Posey County Sheriff’s Office, a violent offender will now serve additional time in prison. I know (Posey County) Sheriff Tom Latham isn’t going to tolerate this type of behavior in our county jail. Detective Reidford did an excellent job providing my office with the evidence necessary to sustain a criminal conviction,” said Prosecutor Thomas Clowers.

Wolf will serve his sentence at the Indiana Department of Correction.

