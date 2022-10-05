Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

‘I swam forever’: Son swims to rescue mother from flooded home after Hurricane Ian

A man says he swam forever to help rescue his mother from her flooded Florida home. (Source: CNN, Johnny Lauder, FDOT, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)
By Ivan Rodriguez
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - As Floridians begin to fully grasp the devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ian, stories of heroism are emerging.

Johnny Lauder said he waded through nearly half a mile of flooded streets to rescue his mother as the waters rose inside her home.

“I swam forever. I just wanted to get there. I knew time was of the essence,” Lauder said.

He said he pushed his mother’s wheelchair through the flood waters to get her to dry land.

“She’s warm, she’s safe and that’s all that matters,” Lauder said.

Federal, state, and local agencies, along with volunteers, continue their work on the ground in Florida, from rescues to helping start the rebuild.

Some island communities remain cut off from the mainland, but Florida Department of Transportation workers are working on a temporary bridge to reconnect Pine Island.

“This is not necessarily going to be a bridge you’re going to want to go 45 miles per hour over maybe, but at least you’ll have connectivity to the mainland,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
Mom accuses Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Deputies of punching and choking teenager
43-year-old Jeremy Fuchs
Affidavit: Man arrested after stabbing his brother, victim hospitalized
Daniel Alvey
Mental evaluation ordered in what police call a murder for hire plot
Porter and Gomez-Alvarez
Affidavit: Child’s body placed in tote, left in storage facility
Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection
Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection

Latest News

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, an Army Tactical Missile System or...
S. Korea missile accident panics public on edge over North
Mom holding baby hit by car, baby dies
Mom holding baby hit by car, baby dies
Medical helicopter called to crash
Medical helicopter called to crash
Investigators in Arizona say ex-employee Scott Joseph Pearson is accused of robbing a hardware...
Ex-employee robs Ace Hardware store after being fired, authorities say
FILE - A man was found shot to death in a Vermont snowbank in 2018 in what prosecutors allege...
Key suspect in murder-for-hire case pleads not guilty